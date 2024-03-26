Bangkok 2024: Isuzu D-Max EV Concept shown; production version of electric pick-up on sale 2025

Posted in Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Mick Chan / March 26 2024 10:50 am

The Isuzu D-Max EV Concept has been shown at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, following its unveiling last week. This is to preface a production version of the battery-electric D-Max pick-up truck that will be launched in selected European markets in 2025, such as Norway, before heading to the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, and other markets, coming from production in Thailand.

Recognisable in its double-cab pick-up truck mould, the D-Max EV Concept wears a selection of styling elements that set it apart from its diesel-powered production stablemates. In typical BEV fashion, its front grille is closed off, while the front fascia features more black trim sections, and blue accents are used on its grille inserts.

Prior details from Isuzu state that the D-Max EV Concept employs the battery pack and management system from the Elf EV, and these components are integrated into pick-up truck’s ladder-frame chassis.

The lithium-ion battery pack has a capacity of 66.9 kWh, and powers a dual-motor setup driving all four wheels; the front motor outputs 40 kW (54 PS) and 108 Nm, while the rear unit outputs 90 kW (122 PS) and 217 Nm for a combined output of 177 PS and 325 Nm; claimed top speed is over 130 km/h.

Isuzu cites a payload capacity of one tonne for the D-Max EV Concept, which is par for the course in this pick-up truck segment, though EV-specific details regarding range, charging capacities and pricing have yet to be revealed.

