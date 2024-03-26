Bangkok 2024: MG Cyberster EV – 544 PS/725 Nm roadster, 0-100 km/h in 3.2 secs, coming to Malaysia

Posted in Cars, International News, MG / By Anthony Lim / March 26 2024 2:10 pm

SAIC Motor Malaysia is set to launch the MG brand in the country tomorrow with the official debut of the MG4 and ZS EV, but sports car aficionados can look forward to a flashier all-electric proposition from the brand in the form of the Cyberster roadster, with the presence of the model on the company’s website being an indication of that intent.

Prospective buyers may not have long to wait, given that the car, which measures in at 4,535 mm long, 1,913 mm wide and 1,329 mm tall, with a 2,690 mm-long wheelbase, has made its way to Thailand. The Cyberster is on show at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show 2024, and details about it as well as its price for that market have also been revealed.

While the Cyberster is available in three variant and output forms in China, Thailand is set to sell the scissor-doored roadster, reminiscent of the MG TF, in its range-topping form, in this case a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with 544 PS and 725 Nm, which is good to haul the car from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds on the way to a 200 km/h top speed.

Providing juice to the electric motor is a 77 kWh battery, which offers 503 km of NEDC-rated travel range on a single charge. The company states that AC charging via a MG home charger will get the batter from a zero to 100% state-of-charge in approximately 11 hours, while DC fast charging gets the unit from 10 to 80% SoC in around 26 minutes at a maximum charge rate of 140 kW.

Exterior kit includes a soft-top canvas roof, automatic LED headlights as well as LED DRLs and tail lights. The AWD unit rides on 20-inch alloys, which are wrapped with 245/40 front and 275/35 rear profile tyres.

Buyers in Thailand will have a choice of two two-tone interior colour schemes to pick from. The first is a grey and white combination, while the second is what you see here in the photos of the BIMS display example, a striking red and black scheme.

Interior elements include a triple-screen digital display panel, consisting of a 10.25-inch screen flanked by two seven-inch screens, joined in a row and Y-shape sports seats wrapped with Nappa and Alcantara leather. Also to be found are six-way powered driver/passenger seats, plenty of soft-touch elements as well as 64-colour ambient lighting.

The Cyberster also comes equipped with a Bose sound system, dual-zone air-conditioning, a PM 2.5 air filter system and an electronic parking brake, and there is of course Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

In terms of safety, aside from the usual raft of electronic assist items (traction, stability, braking), the Cyberster comes with a 3D around view camera system and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance kit.

These include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane change assist, forward collision warning system and AEB braking, adaptive cruise control with low speed automatic cruise control as well as blind spot detection. There is also rear cross traffic alert and braking intervention.

As for pricing, the all-wheel drive MG Cyberster is priced at 2,499,000 baht (RM324,450), and for that market comes with a five-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/200,000 km battery warranty. Not exactly cheap, yes, but the convertible aspect will surely have its own unique appeal among the EV buying crowd. Do you think it will do well in Malaysia?

GALLERY: MG Cyberster AWD at BIMS 2024

