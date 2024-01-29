Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MG / By Jonathan Lee / January 29 2024 7:39 pm

The long-rumoured, oft-delayed Malaysian debut of MG is finally happening under SAIC Motor Malaysia. The Chinese carmaker’s local arm has announced that the British brand will be arriving “soon”, although there’s still no set launch date as yet. However, a Q1 2024 ballpark is being bandied about, so expect it to occur sometime within the next couple of months.

Also unannounced are the models that will be offered on our shores. However, the company has already set up a website, and aside from the 100-year history of Morris Garages, it also displays three new all-electric cars – the MG4 hatchback, ZS EV SUV and Cyberster roadster.

We’ve already seen the MG4 undergoing testing here – this Volkswagen ID.3 rival is likely derived from Thailand, where it is assembled locally and offered in a single variant. This uses a single rear motor producing 170 PS and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a relatively small 51 kWh battery to provide a WLTP-rated range of just 350 km.

In other markets, the MG4 can be had with a more powerful 204 PS (150 kW) motor and a larger 64 kWh battery pack for a more respectable 450 km of range, while the long-range model punches out 245 PS and 350 Nm and delivers a claimed range of 520 km thanks to a 77 kWh battery.

The MG4 sighted on local roads; click to enlarge

Topping the range is the all-wheel-drive XPower variant that uses a sum total of 435 PS and 600 Nm to slingshot the car from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds; the 61 kWh battery pack offers a WLTP range of 385 km. As yet, it’s unclear if any of the higher-end variants will be made available in the region.

Meanwhile, the ZS EV is, as the name suggests, an electric version of the ZS SUV. This one uses a front motor that churns out 177 PS and 280 Nm, and the car built in Thailand again has the smallest 51.1 kWh battery option that provides a scant 320 km of WLTP-rated range. SAIC Motor Malaysia would do well to bring in the long-range version with a 72.6 kWh battery, which delivers a range of 440 km.

Last but not least is the Cyberster, a scissor-doored roadster that is reminiscent of the MG TF of yore. In China, it’s available in three variants, starting with the Glamour Edition with a 314 PS/475 Nm rear motor and a 64 kWh battery that provides a range of 501 km on China’s notoriously lenient CLTC cycle.

UK-spec ZS EV (left), Cyberster (right)

The longer-range Style Edition gets a 77 kWh battery, a power bump to 340 PS and a range of 580 km; both single-motor models get from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds on their way to a top speed of just under 200 km/h. Topping the range is the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Pioneer Edition that pumps out 544 PS and 725 Nm, enabling the Cyberster to complete the century sprint in 3.2 seconds. With the 77 kWh battery, the range is slightly shorter at 520 km.

With the ball officially rolling for the MG brand in Malaysia, the biggest question is the pricing. Going by Thai prices, the MG4 retails between 869,000 (RM115,600) and 969,000 baht (RM128,900), which would put it within spitting distance of the BYD Dolphin.

Meanwhile, the ZS EV goes for between 949,000 (RM126,300) and 1,023,000 baht (RM136,100), significantly undercutting the BYD Atto 3 (bearing in mind it has less range). The Cyberster, on the other hand, has yet to go on sale anywhere, so don’t expect it to be ready when the brand launches here.

GALLERY: MG4 at BIMS 2023

