Perodua EV due at the end of 2025, Zafrul reiterates

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / March 26 2024 6:20 pm

Perodua ‘MyEV’ rendered based on the 2023 EMO Concept

Earlier this year, minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz revealed on X that Perodua was scheduled to begin mass production of its first EV at the end of 2025, which is just in time for the eventual lifting of price cap protection measures.

The MITI minister reiterated that timeframe once again in another post on X earlier today, having met with senior Perodua executives, including president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, yesterday to find out more about the development of the automaker’s EV project and how the government could help to make the project a success.

While repeating the point about Perodua’s appointment as the lead in the production of affordable EVs under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), Zafrul did not indicate how far development has progressed on the project.

Previously, he had intimated that the automaker had developed an electric-powered prototype in cooperation with an ‘international automotive company’, which while not named is undoubtedly Perodua’s technical partner and shareholder, Daihatsu.

Virtually nothing is known about P2’s electrification project, with the company not having stated what sort of EV is being planned for the market. So far, whatever indicators there have been point to a hatchback-styled offering, with the strongest hint coming from the Electric Motion Online (EMO) concept that was shown in scale model form in May 2023.

That proposal, which the company said offered a vision of how its all-electric path could shape up down the road, was a Myvi-sized EV with a 50 kWh battery and up to 350 km of travel range. Having stated that an actual model for the study would eventually be built, it’ll be interesting to see if a concept shows up at KLIMS 2024 in December. That could well provide a clearer look at what could come about a year on.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.