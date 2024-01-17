Perodua ‘D01D’ EV production scheduled to start in late 2025, working with partner on prototype – Zafrul

Perodua ‘MyEV’ rendered based on the 2023 EMO Concept

Electric vehicles have seen an exponential growth in the last two years, as latest sales data from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) shows. However, EVs are still largely additional cars for the upper middle class and ‘T20s’, as the government has set a RM100k base price for CBU EVs to prevent dumping, and to clear the way for local EVs, so to speak.

2025 has long been mentioned as the target for Perodua and Proton to come up with their own EVs, and now we have details. Minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz revealed on X that mass production of Perodua’s EV is scheduled to start in end-2025.

According to the MITI minister, in line with the appointment of Perodua as the lead in production of affordable EVs under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), the Malaysian market leader has developed an electric-powered prototype in cooperation with an ‘international automotive company’. This has to be technical partner and shareholder Daihatsu, which is owned by Toyota.

“Thanks to Perodua for helping Malaysia in developing electric vehicle technology and strengthening sustainable mobility in the country,” Zafrul added.

We’ve done some digging and found that the code name for the next-generation Myvi could well be ‘D01D’, as listed on supplier LinkedIn profiles. Does the ’01’ in the name allude to the model being Perodua’s first EV? If so, P2 could be also spearheading EV development in the Daihatsu family – to date, DMC doesn’t have a passenger car EV in Japan and Astra Daihatsu Motor in Indonesia has shown two EV concepts so far (one Ayla, one van), but no production model.

As for how the D01D/EV (if they are indeed one and the same) falls in P2’s one new model per year structure, P2 could roll out the D66B SUV this year, the new Bezza in 2025 and the EV in 2026.

Perhaps a concept will be shown at KLIMS 2024 in December, a development of the Electric Motion Online (EMO) concept that was displayed in scale model form in May 2023. That proposal was a Myvi-sized EV with a 50 kWh battery and up to 350 km of range. Click on the links to read more about the upcoming models and check out the EMO below.

GALLERY: Perodua Electric Motion Online (EMO) concept

  • AutoFrenz (the original) on Jan 17, 2024 at 11:47 am

    kudos to perodua….silent on the outside, doing hard work behind the scenes…..looking forward to this EV…i hope the donkey kong don’t condemn this car…..

  • EV user on Jan 17, 2024 at 11:53 am

    Finally some good news from Perodua.

  • Xventure on Jan 17, 2024 at 12:08 pm

    Must be next myvi g4.
    Means current myvi g3 will stay in production until 10 years.

  • Uzbek Dude on Jan 17, 2024 at 12:09 pm

    Is this produa based on Toyota Ayla EV. Nicee !

  • ThePolygon on Jan 17, 2024 at 1:24 pm

    Better be affordable… and I am not taking about 99k

  • pou on Jan 17, 2024 at 1:44 pm

    New Yaris DNGA = New MyVi

  • La la land on Jan 17, 2024 at 1:47 pm

    Should be starting production early 2025, anyway better no plan at all i think

  • kckfen on Jan 17, 2024 at 2:43 pm

    Who is the partner? GAC?…. Are we going to have aPerodua Aion rebadge?

