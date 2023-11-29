Perodua’s EVs and hybrids could take up 20% share of total Malaysian auto sales by 2030 – CEO

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / November 29 2023 3:32 pm

Perodua is targeting up to 20% of total Malaysian auto sales with its electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids by the year 2030. Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that the target can be achieved if all industry players work together.

“We’re working together with the government and other partners. We have also been selected in the new industrial plan to spearhead the development of EVs in Malaysia,” he told reporters at the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the carmaker and the Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) yesterday, reported by Bernama.

“We need to develop new products. We have yet to finalise the when to produce it, but the target given by the government – 20% by 2025 or 2030 – will be reality if all parties cooperate,” Zainal said, adding that the entire EV ecosystem involves huge investments and he hopes that other companies will play their part in achieving the government’s targets, one of which is to have 10,000 EV chargers nationwide.

Minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said last week that Malaysia’s target is to have EVs and hybrids account for 20% of new car sales by 2030, 50% by 2040 and 80% by 2050.

He said that Malaysia has a competitive edge to attract more high-value investments, having developed a comprehensive ecosystem for EV and Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV, the term the government uses for electrified vehicles) industries.

Perodua’s hybrid journey could be starting very soon. It has been said that the market leader will roll out a new B-segment SUV early next year. The ‘D66B’ could be Perodua’s version of the Toyota Yaris Cross, a DNGA-based Honda HR-V rival that made its debut in Indonesia and Thailand this year. The latter is getting the Yaris Cross exclusively as a hybrid (claimed 26.3 km/l fuel economy) while in Indonesia, the SUV can be had with either the Vios’ 1.5L NA engine or the hybrid.

More on the ASEAN-market Toyota Yaris Cross here.

