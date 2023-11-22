MITI confident that Proton, Perodua can produce first national EV by 2025; others should CKD – Zafrul

The government is optimistic that Proton and Perodua can produce the first national electric vehicle (EV) by 2025, said minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.
“At MITI, they have shared the latest updates on their plans. Our team from MITI is also involved in understanding this progress (memahami kemajuan ini). So far, it looks like it can be achieved. According to the briefings by the national carmakers, we’ll be able to achieve the goal, in 2025,” he told the media at the launch of the smart #1 EV yesterday.
On affordable EVs, Zafrul said that the government is encouraging carmakers to have CKD local assembly in Malaysia in order for them to offer EVs at a more affordable price point.
“The government is giving plenty of incentives for EVs, but as mentioned earlier, the incentives must be enjoyed by all Malaysians, not just those who can afford it (buy EVs at current prices). We want to democratise the use of EVs, to ensure that more people can afford EVs,” he said.
Earlier this week, deputy MITI minister Liew Chin Tong said that the government’s policy is to develop the local auto industry, with local content. He said that the government welcomes all auto players to set up shop in Malaysia, and CKD EVs won’t have price restrictions, referring to the current RM100k minimum price for CBU imported EVs.
This mandate means that budget EVs such as the Wuling Air – which we test drove in Jakarta – won’t be coming to Malaysia for around RM50k to RM70k anytime soon. The Neta V is priced at RM100k, but is much cheaper in Thailand. Even the BYD Dolphin was earlier rumoured to come in below the century mark.
Zafrul previously told paultan.org that the condition was put in place to allow local players to get themselves ready for electrification.
“We are giving them (local carmakers) time to prepare for EVs. There have been questions as to why we are not liberalising quicker, but we have to look at the big picture to protect our local automotive industry for a while so that there is a just transition, because it does relate to a lot of employment, from jobs to suppliers,” he said in July.
Comments
“Zafrul adalah kepala Perbankan Pelaburan semasa di Maybank apabila urusan pinjaman kepada GHK (Genting Hong Kong) dibuat. Dia kemudiannya berkhidmat di dalam badan eksekutif di CIMB semasa pinjaman kepada GHK diservis.
“Dia telah menjawat jawatan sebagai Menteri Kewangan hampir dua tahun. Dia mempunyai kepakaran yang luas berhubung perjanjian itu, dan mempunyai masa yang cukup untuk melakukan pindaan yang mampu memastikan manfaat kepada pengguna bank.
“Tapi itu tidak berlaku. Ringkasnya, hanya ada seorang yang mampu merundingkan perjanjian yang lebih baik kepada GHK bagi pihak rakyat Malaysia iaitu Menteri Kewangan sekarang. Ternyata beliau telah gagal,”
Actually did you check the share price of CIMB while he was in the helm of the company? (wink-wink)
Also wasn’t all those shoddy dealings with direct negotiation tender at inflated price by previous government (no price for guessing who is the previous FM) and want to take a good guess why not all are complicit in this matter?
“Tengku Zafrul memberikan kenyataan yang sangat mengelirukan, nak kata dia tak faham, dia faham tetapi saya tidak faham kefahaman dia.
“Nilai ringgit jatuh merudum, bukan jatuh, tapi merudum… dia jawab ‘tidak memberikan kesan kepada ekonomi negara, kerana keutuhan ekonomi’.
“Saya tidak pernah urus bank, adalah pengalaman sikit sebagai Menteri Kewangan dan Pengerusi Development Community IMF World Bank. Jatuh begitu dalam suasana tidak ada krisis serantau adalah suatu yang parah.
Anwar menang, AP hapus
Tremendous vote swing from majoriti B40 n m40 voters back to the ruling govt.. Since PH BN imposed higher taxes on kafir non halal pro-israel car producing nations.. Kudos madani gomen.
again this ckd nonsense, making some cronies rich by assembling sub par quality parts or cars at the expense of the rakyat
If by produce you mean rebadging then yes proton perodua can make it haha. Proton came up with their own home grown tech design with Persona, Preve, Exora but sadly that were the last of it. Back to merely rebadging. Perodua is even worse and has never even made its own car. Singapore dont have a national car and they doing just fine so can tutup Proton Perodua and remove unfair taxes on foreign brands and bring prices back down like the 80s
So minister how do you think those CKD locally assembled EV at affordable price can curb the low quality safety aspects or how it can become a dumping ground here in our country since you love the AP cronies so much.