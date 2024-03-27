Proactive steps being taken to ease traffic congestion during Hari Raya Aidilfitri period – works minister

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 27 2024 10:07 am

The works ministry says it has put in place proactive measures to minimise congestion on highways and smoothen traffic flow in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

According to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, some of the steps being carried out by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to ease traffic congestion on highways include stopping maintenance works, activating Smart Lanes and providing the MyPLUS-TTA (travel time advisory) application.

“Maintenance works involving the closure of lanes will be temporarily halted during the festive holiday period from April 1-17. Only emergency work will be permitted,” he said.

Meanwhile, upgrading works such as the installation of new signboards will be completed no later than April 7, Bernama reports. He added that road marking works to add lanes at specific locations on the PLUS highway have also been carried out to increase existing capacity.

“We will also open many toll transaction lanes, including implementing layered toll collection at toll plazas, besides ensuring that patrol teams and cranes or tow trucks are on standby at accident-prone spots,” he said.

“To address the congestion at the Gombak Toll Plaza on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, the toll collection lanes will be rearranged to facilitate payment processes during the Aidilfitri holidays,” he added.

