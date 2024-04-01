2024 BYD Seal in Malaysia – full galleries of Premium, Performance; up to 530 PS, 570 km range; fr RM180k

Posted in BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / April 1 2024 11:44 am

Just over a month on from its launch, we’ve gotten our hands on the BYD Seal. The handsome new electric sedan is shown here in both Premium and Performance AWD versions, giving you an opportunity to compare the variants side-by-side.

First up, the prices, which are RM180,430 for the Premium and RM200,430 for the Performance AWD. Both figures are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a six-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty and an eight-year/150,000 km drive unit warranty.

For RM10,000 less than its biggest rival, the Tesla Model 3, the Premium gets a single rear motor that produces 313 PS (230 kW) and 360 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Equipped an 82.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, the car has a claimed range of 570 km on the WLTP cycle – 57 km more than the base Model 3.

As the name suggests, the Performance AWD gains an additional motor at the front to boost outputs to a massive 530 PS (390 kW) and 670 Nm. So equipped, the car shaves more than two seconds off the century sprint, which it completes in just 3.8 seconds. With more power and the same 82.5 kWh battery, the range is naturally slightly shorter at 520 km.

Thanks to an 800-volt electric architecture, both cars can accept up to 150 kW of DC fast charging power, taking 37 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80%. Unfortunately, the Seal is saddled with a 7 kW onboard charger, so a full charge with a compatible AC wallbox takes a yawning 15.2 hours.

Aside from the number of motors, the Performance AWD gets (passive) frequency selective damping, similar to what you’d find on Mercedes-Benz models with passive dampers. Otherwise, the Premium and Performance AWD variants are nigh-indistinguishable, both inside and out.

That’s a good thing, because that means the Seal looks fantastic – if slightly overwrought – no matter which version you pick, all low-slung with a short rump and voluptuous surfacing. Highlights include the C-shaped LED headlights, full-width taillights, flush pop-out door handles, fake fender vents, distinctive slotted side skirts and massive rear diffuser.

The similarities extend to the wheels, which are 19-inch two-tone turbine-style alloys wrapped in 235/45-section Continental EcoContact 6 Q tyres. In fact, the cars look so similar on the outside that BYD had to resort to putting “AWD” and “3.8S” (referring to the zero-to-100 km/h time) badges on the Performance AWD.

Measuring 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, the Seal is 80 mm longer, 58 mm narrower and 19 mm taller than the Model 3, while its 2,920 mm wheelbase is 45 mm longer. Its boot measures 400 litres, and for the first time on a BYD, there’s a front boot as well, with a respectable 50 litre capacity.

Inside, both Seal variants sport an organic dashboard design (thankfully less showy than in the Atto 3), a floating centre console, stubby gear selector and a comfortable-looking set of seats upholstered in genuine leather. The screens are larger than in other BYD models, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter featuring BYD trademark rotating function.

Standard equipment is practically identical on both models and includes keyless entry, push-button start, an NFC key card, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, RGB ambient lighting with rhythm function, navigation, wired Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Tesla-style dual Qi wireless chargers, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, a 360-degree camera system and a powered boot lid. The only difference is the rear child door locks, which are powered (button on the driver’s door) on the Performance AWD.

Safety-wise, the Seal comes with eight airbags (including rear side airbags), stability control and a full range of driver assists. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and automatic high beam.

In terms of colours, the Seal is available in Atlantis Grey, Aurora White and the Cosmos Black seen on the Premium version shown here. The Performance AWD is exclusively available in Arctic Blue, also shown here.

