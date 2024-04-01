2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance ‘Highland’ EV spied under covers – more powerful variant to debut soon?

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / April 1 2024 6:09 pm

It appears that the latest iteration of the Tesla Model 3 Performance is set to make its debut soon, courtesy of a post by X/Twitter user Chris Cheng. The event appears to be being staged somewhere in the United States, as one of the images shows a row of covered Model 3 units parked next to a Lexus IS wearing a California registration plate.

The example of the high-performance version of the Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift photographed in the indoor presentation setup can be seen to be fitted with wheels matching those in an earlier sighting, where it was spotted to also be adorned with ‘Ludicrous’ badging.

Leaks of specification details on the Model 3 Performance ‘Highland’ early last month, allegedly from South Korea’s ministry of environment showed that a new rear motor codenamed 4D2 outputs 412 PS, which is higher than the 299 PS of the previous rear-axle motor, codenamed 3D6. The 3D3 front motor output continues unchanged at 215 PS, according to the spec leak at the time.

Tesla Model 3 Performance ‘Highland’ spied, February 2024

As mentioned in our earlier report, the two motors combine to bring a theoretical maximum of 627 PS, though the total outputs from both motors may not amount to that figure. The upcoming car should improve on the outgoing model’s 514 PS, however.

The high-performance version of the Model 3 ‘Highland’ was also sighted in February this year with its interior in view, revealing a sportier design of seats where its headrests are integrated into the seat backs, as on other cars with a more sporty intent.

For some reference, the previous iteration of the Model 3 Performance managed a claimed 3.3 second 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint time and a top speed of 155 mph (249.4 km/h). Given the likely step up in motor output for the upcoming model, this should offer even stronger performance.

