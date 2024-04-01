Bangkok 2024: Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV facelift gets 2.4L 6AT powertrain from new Triton – 184 PS

Posted in Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / April 1 2024 7:25 pm

It doesn’t look like one, but the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) is a facelift for MY2024. The refreshed three-row SUV was announced for the Thai market last month, and although not much has changed aesthetically, there’s a raft of updates under the skin, including a new engine.

Under the Pajero Sport’s hood is a 2.4-litre turbodiesel with 184 PS and 430 Nm of torque from 2,250 to 2,500 rpm. This is the 4N16 used in the latest Triton pick-up truck; the medium state of tune between the 204 PS/470 Nm version and the 150 PS/330 Nm tune.

The DOHC unit with VGT is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which is two ratios less than the previous eight-speed automatic. Drive goes to either the rear wheels or all corners via MMC’s Super Select 4WD-II system. New to the SUV is off-road driving mode selection, where the driver can choose from Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand and Rock presets.

That’s a major change for the model year, and the cosmetics pale in comparison. Anyway, there’s a new front grille and new-style 18-inch alloys. Note that the showcar you see here is wearing aftermarket alloys and not the new factory blade-design items.

Inside, there’s a new steering wheel with three spokes and a round boss – once again, this follows the new Triton. There’s also a new digital instrument panel for the top-spec Elite Edition. Finally, the ground clearance of the already-tall Pajero Sport has been raised by five millimetres to 222 mm.

The 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is available in four variants in Thailand – the Prime 2WD at 1,389,000 baht (RM180,196), the Ultra 2WD at 1,529,000 baht (RM198,383), the Elite 2WD at 1,579,000 baht (RM204,870) and the top Elite 4WD at 1,689,000 baht (RM219,128). Prices are up by 4,000 to 10,000 baht. All variants get the 2.4L 6AT powertrain.

This generation of Pajero Sport never made it to Malaysia, but the latest Triton is coming soon – check out our BIMS coverage of the truck.

GALLERY: 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport at BIMS

