Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory SE-09 SBK launched at COTA, celebrates Aprilia racing history

Posted in Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 15 2024 10:27 am

Launched at the 2024 MotoGP round at Austin. Texas, the Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory SE-09 SBK commemorate “Emperor” Max Biaggi’s first win in the in the World Superbike Championship (WSBK). With a modern racing history of seven world titles, 44 wins and 102 podium places, Aprilia’s dominance in motorcycle racing is expected to see a return.

This comes after Maverick Vinales weekend win at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the US round of MotoGP. The pair of numbered special edition motorcycles come in Aprilia’s racing livery, with the overall black contrasted with red and white trim.

The RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory come standard with carbon-fibre front brake air intakes and a carbon front mudguard. Both are powered by Aprilia’s 65-degree V-four, displacing 1,099 cc and producing a claimed 217 hp at 13,000 rpm with 125 Nm of torque at 10,500 rpm.

Ohlins supplies the suspension, with its Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension and electronic steering damper providing two modes – semi-active and manual – and three suspension maps. Of the three suspension maps, A1 mode is dedicated to slick tyres and racetrack use, while A3 is for road riding and A2 being an in-between mode.

As can be expected, Brembo does the braking with its best road-going brake, the Stylema. With twin four-piston callipers in front and a single-piston calliper at the back, the SBK edition machines come with Bosch 9.1 MP cornering ABS along with wheelie and launch control.

In Malaysia, the 2022 Aprilia RSV-4 1100 Factory had a retail price of RM169,900. Meanwhile, the Tuono V4 Factory was tagged at RM121,000 in 2020 and not sold in Malaysia 2021 and 2022.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.