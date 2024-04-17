BYD pick-up truck spotted completely undisguised – PHEV first, EV version later; to be called the Shark?

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / April 17 2024 11:43 am

Here’s an even clearer look at BYD’s pick-up truck, which was spotted completely undisguised in Mexico by AutoDinamico. The upcoming rival to the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux is still without a name for now, but there are some possible options based on recent trademark filings for ‘Shark’, ‘King’ and ‘King L’, as previously reported by Australia’s carsales.com.au.

Of the three, the Shark name seems very likely and fits in well with BYD’s marine-themed Ocean line-up of cars that include the Seal and Dolphin electric vehicles (EVs). The BYD pick-up truck is expected to get a fully electric powertrain later on as an alternative to a plug-in hybrid option that will be initially offered at launch.

Details are limited, but the PHEV setup is said to feature a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine augmented by a pair of electric motors – one on each axle. Exact outputs are also unknown, with some reports claiming 496 PS (489 hp or 365 kW), while others claim the pick-up truck will pack 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) to match the Fang Cheng Bao 5, an off-road SUV from BYD’s sub-brand.

Design-wise, the Shark (let’s call it that for now) sports a boxy front end that is reminiscent of the current Ranger, but without the C-shaped daytime running lights. Instead, each headlamp flanking the branded grille has a light strip dividing the two main lighting elements.

A prominent skid plate gives the Shark a more rugged look, while the roof rails and a sports bar suggest this to be a higher-spec variant. As for the rear, the rectangular taillights are connected by what appears to be a light bar across the tailgate.

Previous spyshots of the interior show the pick-up truck will have a digital instrument cluster as well as a large infotainment touchscreen, robust-looking grab handles, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and chunky gear selector.

GALLERY: BYD pick-up truck spyshots

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.