BYD pick-up truck spotted completely undisguised – PHEV first, EV version later; to be called the Shark?

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By /

BYD pick-up truck spotted completely undisguised – PHEV first, EV version later; to be called the Shark?

Here’s an even clearer look at BYD’s pick-up truck, which was spotted completely undisguised in Mexico by AutoDinamico. The upcoming rival to the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux is still without a name for now, but there are some possible options based on recent trademark filings for ‘Shark’, ‘King’ and ‘King L’, as previously reported by Australia’s carsales.com.au.

Of the three, the Shark name seems very likely and fits in well with BYD’s marine-themed Ocean line-up of cars that include the Seal and Dolphin electric vehicles (EVs). The BYD pick-up truck is expected to get a fully electric powertrain later on as an alternative to a plug-in hybrid option that will be initially offered at launch.

Details are limited, but the PHEV setup is said to feature a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine augmented by a pair of electric motors – one on each axle. Exact outputs are also unknown, with some reports claiming 496 PS (489 hp or 365 kW), while others claim the pick-up truck will pack 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) to match the Fang Cheng Bao 5, an off-road SUV from BYD’s sub-brand.

Design-wise, the Shark (let’s call it that for now) sports a boxy front end that is reminiscent of the current Ranger, but without the C-shaped daytime running lights. Instead, each headlamp flanking the branded grille has a light strip dividing the two main lighting elements.

A prominent skid plate gives the Shark a more rugged look, while the roof rails and a sports bar suggest this to be a higher-spec variant. As for the rear, the rectangular taillights are connected by what appears to be a light bar across the tailgate.

Previous spyshots of the interior show the pick-up truck will have a digital instrument cluster as well as a large infotainment touchscreen, robust-looking grab handles, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and chunky gear selector.

GALLERY: BYD pick-up truck spyshots

BYD pick-up truck spotted completely undisguised – PHEV first, EV version later; to be called the Shark?
BYD pick-up truck spotted completely undisguised – PHEV first, EV version later; to be called the Shark?
BYD pick-up truck spotted completely undisguised – PHEV first, EV version later; to be called the Shark?
BYD pick-up truck spotted completely undisguised – PHEV first, EV version later; to be called the Shark?
BYD pick-up truck spotted completely undisguised – PHEV first, EV version later; to be called the Shark?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Truckers on Apr 17, 2024 at 11:55 am

    Call it BYD Waterfish for the waterfishes that will buy these hulking trucks just to do weekend grocery shopping.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Axxx on Apr 17, 2024 at 12:10 pm

    Borrowed Yielded Duplicated

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • ROTI CANAI on Apr 17, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    im sure byd can do better than this

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • stick on Apr 17, 2024 at 1:24 pm

    copy a bit here a bit there and paste, that’s chinamen car

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • YG on Apr 17, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    BYD Sea animal gangs

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Pro-Palestine on Apr 17, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    Cantik. Now SME di Malaysia ada chance untuk berjaya. Kereta cam ni lah yang boleh bangkitkan bisnes kecil. High CC pikap dan roadtax tinggi is the main destroyer of any business and
    country.Sebab apa India dan Bangladesh miskin dan bisness x akan berjaya di sana?? Sebab kereta dan petrol mahal giler. Kat Malaysia kereta dan roadtax pun sama mahal. Susah nak berjaya di Malaysia. Tapi sekarang ada EV pikap, there is hope for all SME in Malaysia. Should name this BYD Jaws instead of Shark.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Complain King on Apr 17, 2024 at 4:09 pm

      This is not true. Roadtax, petrol everything expensive in Singapore. Kenapa pulak their businesses can prosper?

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Ali-X on Apr 17, 2024 at 2:42 pm

    wow thats one garang looking road warrior, very handsome pun, kalau 496hp, it makan raptor for breakfast

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Unker on Apr 17, 2024 at 4:55 pm

    This one only Bodo Yg Drive…

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Copypasta on Apr 17, 2024 at 5:02 pm

    BYD Ranger

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 