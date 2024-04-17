Perak state govt proposes Tg Malim – Lumut highway

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / April 17 2024 11:57 am

The West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE) from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar was only recently approved, but the Perak state government is already proposing another new highway – from Tanjong Malim to Lumut.

According to MB Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, the proposed highway is one of the projects forwarded to the finance ministry’s attention. It’s a long term plan that will improve logistics from the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjung Malim to the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC) on the coast.

“We had 10 projects listed when PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited Perak recently. First, we listed a water transfer project from Sungai Perak to Kerian, and secondly, the Tanjong Malim – Lumut highway. So, the products manufactured at AHTV will be sent to LuMIC to be exported and we’ll boost the Lumut port,” he told reporters in Parit Buntar yesterday.

The Kota Tampan ADUN added that the project will take time to implement and is expected to start along with the development of AHTV in Tanjong Malim, which is of course also the home of Proton. Apart from the start and end points, there are no details yet on the exact proposed route and distance.

More on the WISE here, which Gopeng – Kuala Kangsar route bypasses the Menora Tunnel on the PLUS.

