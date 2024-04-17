RON97 petrol price April 2024 week three update – premium fuel price still unchanged at RM3.47/litre

With Wednesday comes the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as announced by the finance ministry for the coming week of April 18 to 24, 2024.

As before, there is once again no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, which means the premium petrol grade continues as before at RM3.47 per litre; the same as it was last week, and which in fact has remained thus since September 2023.

The subsidised RON 95 petrol carries on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021, however that is set to change this year.

Also unchanged are retail prices of diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 is priced 20 sen more per litre at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 24, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 16th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 275th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

  • Karam Singh on Apr 17, 2024 at 9:03 pm

    Don’t worry, after June 24 all prices would be floated according to world brent price, though bit by bit.

  • Stop asking ROn95 at RM1.50/L on Apr 17, 2024 at 9:04 pm

    Asking ron95 petrol at rm1.50 per litre begets more idiots wasting fuel hogging the roads

