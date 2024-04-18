Buy a BYD Atto 3 and watch UEFA Euro 2024 live in Germany – 20x semi-final, 9x final tickets to be won

Posted in BYD, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / April 18 2024 10:42 am

BYD is the official e-mobility partner for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament that will kick off in June, and Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has announced a very attractive campaign, especially if you’re a football fan. How about 20x semi-final tickets and 9x tickets to the final in Germany?

That’s right, tickets to Euro 2024 are up for grabs, and not just any group stage match, but seats for the semi-final and final. To be in the running, register a BYD Atto 3 EV from now till April 30 and submit your entry at any of BYD’s 21 dealerships across Malaysia.

To kick off this campaign, SDM is hosting a UEFA Euro 2024 event from April 19 to 21 at Carpark B, Bukit Jalil Stadium, 9am to 6pm. There will be a host of exciting activities, exclusive event promotions and “the spirit of football fandom,” the company says.

The campaign will also be accessible at BYD showrooms nationwide until April 30, where customers can enjoy special rebates, charging credits and an exclusive overtrade programme for the Atto 3.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to BYD! This partnership with UEFA Euro 2024 is a significant milestone that perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and promoting sustainable transportation solutions. We are thrilled to kick off this football fever campaign and invite Malaysians to seize the opportunity to be part of this exciting journey towards a greener and more exhilarating future,” said Jeffrey Gan, SDM’s MD of Southeast Asia.

This is the first time that a new energy vehicle (NEV, a China term for electrified cars) company has sponsored the Euros, and BYD is committed to contributing to UEFA’s goal of organising the most sustainable European Championship to date. In Malaysia, BYD currently has three EV models – the Atto 3 SUV, Dolphin hatchback and Seal sedan – and a network of 21 showrooms, with a target of at least 30 outlets by the end of 2024.

Who are you backing for Euro 2024? It’s coming home?

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.