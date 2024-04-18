smart Malaysia introduces Refer & Reward referral programme – RM50 for test drive, RM500 if purchase

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Danny Tan / April 18 2024 1:30 pm

smart Malaysia has introduced the Refer & Reward referral programme, which the company says is “designed to strengthen the bonds within our vibrant smart community while celebrating the loyalty and enthusiasm of our valued owners”.

“Our goal with the Refer & Reward referral programme is to ignite the passion of our loyal smart owners by providing them with an opportunity to share their love for the brand with others. Through referrals, we aim to create a thriving smart community where members feel valued and connected,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia.

Under the programme, smart owners can earn rewards for their participation. For every successful test drive arranged through a referral, the referrer will receive 5,000 smart points, which is equivalent to RM50. If the test drive becomes a successful referral resulting in a purchase, the introducing party will earn 50,000 points, equivalent to RM500. Buying your second smart? 100,000 points equivalent to RM1,000 will be yours.

Owners can use their smart points to pay for charging fees via the Hello smart app. An upcoming update will allow points to be used for in-car internet data and official smart merchandise. Referrers will also receive priority invitations to smart events.

Considering an EV as the family’s next second car? There are no shortage of options if you’re thinking of making the switch from petrol power to batteries today, but the smart #1 offers something unique in the market and is an ideal ‘first EV’ if you’re transitioning from a premium-badged ICE car – full review here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.