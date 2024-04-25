Beijing 2024: Chery Exeed E08 luxury EV MPV debuts – ‘One Box’ with ‘Wind Aesthetics’ design language

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / April 25 2024 2:04 pm

We’re live at Chery’s booth at Auto China 2024 in Beijing, and the top Chinese auto exporter has a few new cars here, most of which are under wraps and waiting for the official reveal later. But the Exeed E08 is not, and we have a gallery of the luxury electric MPV concept for you.

Chery’s first electric MPV is being parked under its high-end Exeed brand, but could well appear elsewhere wearing another of the group’s badges, such as Exlantix. The E08 was designed at Exeed’s European and Shanghai design teams and the ‘Fusion Luxury concept’ is pretty bold looking.

The E08 implements Exeed’s design language of ‘Wind Aesthetics’ on a ‘One Box’ MPV body. The integrated design concept sports ‘smooth and natural’ body lines and ‘simple and pure’ surfaces for a super-low drag coefficient (actual Cd not revealed) for lower energy consumption and extended range.

The E08’s front end is inspired by Exeed’s ‘Cyber Butterfly’ theme. We don’t know what that means exactly, but the front end is made up of a vast empty space, putting emphasis on the Exeed logo and the eye-catching lighting, which are visually connected via the front apron. It’s very obviously electric powered, this car.

It’s consistent at the rear, which stands out for having a stark centre area, framed by L-shaped lights on both top (glass) and bottom sections. The latter flows into the sides, highlighting the E08’s long wheelbase. The rear LED lighting concept is called ‘Wings of the Wind’.

Part of the wow are those massive flower-like wheels, which design is said to be inspired by Eastern symmetrical aesthetics, with two squares overlapping to form eight corners. This symbolises a stable and smooth ride in all directions. Chery says that the E08’s door openings are ‘ultra-wide’ to allow easy direct access to the third row.

It may look like a flight of fancy, but knowing how fast things turn from concept to production over at Wuhu, we bet that the Exeed E08 electric luxury MPV will hit Chinese roads very soon. Malaysia’s rich love the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire – do you think a big and bold Chery electric MPV would get a good reception?

GALLERY: Chery Exeed E08 concept at Auto China 2024

