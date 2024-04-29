ChargeSini launches EV charging station in Tamara Residence, Putrajaya – eight AC chargers, RM0.99/kWh

ChargeSini has launched its first residential electric vehicle (EV) charging station located in Tamara Residence, Putrajaya.

The station is open to the public and features eight Sangitech AC chargers that can each deliver 22 kW. The chargers are spread across the condominium grounds to cater to each residence block, from Tower A to Tower D. The charging rate is based on energy consumed at RM0.99 per kWh.

“As we continue to strive for sustainable mobility and a greener future, it brings me great joy to witness the expansion of charging facilities in Putrajaya. Our commitment to green mobility and environmental conservation underscores the importance of promoting renewable energy sources and fostering a sustainable community for generations to come.” stated Datuk Mohd Radzi bin Md Jidin, MP of Putrajaya.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

