Kia EV3 teased – new EV to make its debut on May 23

Kia EV3 teased – new EV to make its debut on May 23

Kia has released the first teaser images of the EV3, which is set to make its debut later this month on May 23. The upcoming EV3 will join the EV9, EV6 and EV5 in the company’s line-up as a new fully electric compact SUV for the masses.

Based on the provided images, the production EV3 looks to remain true to the concept that previewed it last year, which itself draws inspiration from the flagship EV9. Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy is applied here, with notable cues being boxy rear fenders and tailgate.

The EV3 also sports the brand’s Star Map lighting, as seen on the front headlamps and rear taillights that have a distinctive lighting signature reminiscent of constellations. The concept’s partially blacked-out C-pillars can also be seen on the production model, along with a rear spoiler and gently rounded front end.

We don’t get a glimpse of the interior for now, but we should expect multiple displays and a layout that is in line with Kia’s other ‘EV’ models. Similarly, the company didn’t provide powertrain details in its release, which merely states “the EV3 is a compact yet comprehensively equipped EV SUV that offers outstanding performance through its incorporation of innovative technologies.”

According to Kia, the EV3 will go on sale later this year following its premiere, so look forward to that in just over two weeks’ time.

GALLERY: Kia Concept EV3

