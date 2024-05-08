Jalan Sultan Ismail fully reopens to traffic today, May 8

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 8 2024 1:56 pm

Jalan Sultan Ismail has been fully reopened to traffic today, according to Jabatan Penerangan WPKL, quoting KLCCC DBKL. This follows yesterday’s fallen tree incident near Concorde Hotel that caused one death, one serious injury and damage to multiple cars.

The stretch, which is a busy section of a major artery in the city centre, has been cleaned up. However, the Monorail track, which was also in the path of the fallen tree, still needs work.

Rapid KL says that currently, cleaning up and rehabilitation work are being done with the assistance of DBKL. The operations team and structural engineers are making detailed checks to ensure that full operations can resume according to the set safety standards.

In the meantime, four stations will be closed to the public due to the need to shut off power to the track. The stations are Bukit Nanas, Raja Chulan, Bukit Bintang and Imbi. To support this disruption, 10 feeder buses will ply the route of the closed stations. The buses are free and will run on a frequency of 30 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. More on the Monorail’s disrupted service here.

