Batu Pahat, Johor gets glow-in-the-dark road markings

A stretch of road in Batu Pahat, Johor is the latest in the country to receive glow-in-the-dark road markings, according to the Batu Pahat public works department (JKR), and the glow-in-the-dark road markings have been applied to a 300 m stretch of Jalan Paloh J16 in the district.
This comes after the public works department’s plan to list and evaluate the roads suited to the application of glow-in-the-dark road markings before the end of the year, as allocated in the 2024 Johor budget, said Johor public works, transport and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.
The application of these glow-in-the-dark road markings will be focused on areas without electrical wiring or which are unsuitable for electricity posts, as well as areas which are dark, along dangerous bends and on roads connecting towns.
The Hulu Langat public works department was among the first to apply glow-in-the-dark road markings for the district in Selangor, involving 245 m of road in the area. In February earlier this year, the Selangor state government said it planned to expand the use of these road markings to 15 other locations in the state.
Comments
Very good improvement. Now, teach the riders and drivers how to read the road markings
This Gomen is spending money like RM is going out of fashion thanks to this useless failed PH Gomen.
Compare with the usual white paint
1. what is the cost difference?
2. How long does the “glow” can last under our hot sun + UV?
3. After the “glow” wear off/deteriorate, is the line still visible in dark/wet road?
Probably next time can try buying used glow in the dark birth control sheet everywhere in the world and use it on the road probably cheaper and some say longeRRR lasting too.
At last someone has realised the importance of lines on the roads. On a dark rainy night, the lines are very very important, and enhances safety.
Line is good but it does not show a rock or some wild animals crossing the road. Street lamp is a much smarter and cost effective solution.
wow, it looks pleasing to the eyes. Will it work as intended during heavy rain?
What is the cost comparison between this and using the ‘cat’s eyes’/road stud method?
Our menteri needs glow in the dark condoms instead to stop breeding. This paint cost a bomb and needs more time and effort to apply.
Solar LED lamp post is good enough and is so much cheaper