Batu Pahat, Johor gets glow-in-the-dark road markings

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 14 2024 12:49 pm

A stretch of road in Batu Pahat, Johor is the latest in the country to receive glow-in-the-dark road markings, according to the Batu Pahat public works department (JKR), and the glow-in-the-dark road markings have been applied to a 300 m stretch of Jalan Paloh J16 in the district.

This comes after the public works department’s plan to list and evaluate the roads suited to the application of glow-in-the-dark road markings before the end of the year, as allocated in the 2024 Johor budget, said Johor public works, transport and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The application of these glow-in-the-dark road markings will be focused on areas without electrical wiring or which are unsuitable for electricity posts, as well as areas which are dark, along dangerous bends and on roads connecting towns.

The Hulu Langat public works department was among the first to apply glow-in-the-dark road markings for the district in Selangor, involving 245 m of road in the area. In February earlier this year, the Selangor state government said it planned to expand the use of these road markings to 15 other locations in the state.

