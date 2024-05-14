BYD Shark revealed – Hilux-rivalling PHEV pick-up, over 430 hp, 0-100 km/h 5.7 secs, 100 km EV range

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / May 14 2024 8:00 pm

The first pick-up truck from BYD is set to be launched globally in just a few hours, but the Chinese carmaker has already released initial photos and preliminary information about the pick-up truck – now christened the Shark – on its Mexican website. The lifestyle double cab model is unique in that it’s powered by a plug-in hybrid system – the same first seen in the related Bao Leopard 5 SUV.

The powertrain in question is the Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) Super Hybrid, led by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with dual electric motors – one on each axle. This is claimed to be the first “longitudinal electric hybrid system” (whatever that means).

Not much has been released in the way of technical details, but it’s been revealed the truck makes around 250 hp less than the Leopard 5, producing just over 430 hp – still enough, mind, to get it from zero to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.5 litres per 100 km, while the claimed pure electric range is 100 km on the NEDC cycle, contributing to a total range of 840 km. The unspecified Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery can be charged via a DC fast charger from 30 to 80% in 20 minutes.

Like the Leopard 5, the Shark is built on a proper ladder frame chassis – with an integrated battery – and uses independent double wishbone suspension front and rear. The bed has a capacity of 1,450 litres and a payload rating of 835 kg, while the truck itself has a maximum towing capacity is 2,500 kg.

Claimed to be the largest model in the one-tonne class, the Shark measures 5,457 mm long, 1,971 mm wide and 1,925 mm tall, making it a massive 132 mm longer, 71 mm wider and 110 mm taller than the Toyota Hilux it competes against. Its 3,260 mm wheelbase is also 175 mm longer.

On the outside, the Shark carries the usual pick-up styling tropes, all boxy and upright with chunky fender flares and features such as the very Ford F-150 Lightning-like vertical headlights, full-width front and rear lighting signatures and ginormous BYD badge on the grille. Roof rails, a wraparound windscreen design and a rather crude-looking sports bar are also present, as are 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, the Shark borrows plenty from the Leopard 5, including steering wheel-mounted drive and powertrain mode switches, a low and wide gear selector and a row of chunky switches aft of it. The dashboard design, however, is slightly different, consisting of large interlocking H patterns.

The tech is typical BYD and includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a novel 12.8-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen from the Dolphin. You also get “Hi BYD” voice control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an in-car karaoke function (a microphone accessory is sold separately), a smartphone digital key, a 360-degree camera (inclusive of a Land Rover-style “transparent bonnet” function) and a 12-inch head-up display.

Safety-wise, the Shark is fitted with six airbags and can be specified with a full range of driver assists. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, rear collision warning, blind spot warning with collision prevention and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake.

