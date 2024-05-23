Tesla Malaysia starts offering “demo vehicles” for sale – low mileage Model 3 Highland LR is around RM2k off

After cutting prices by RM8k last month and then offering a 0.78% interest rate promo for ready stock inventory of the Tesla Model Y RWD, Tesla Malaysia has now started offering discounted pricing for “demonstrators unit”s of the Tesla Model 3 LR.
So far only two units are available, and you get around RM2k off in exchange for a demo car that has very little mileage on the clock based on the current inventory.
Both the Model 3 LR have their warranty stated as expiring in April 2028 so they were in use as demos since last month. This means you get around one month less warranty compared to a brand new unit.
The following is what Tesla Malaysia says about the standards of their demo units:
Do we have news from Tesla Malaysia on when exactly they’re expanding out of Cyberjaya?
RM2k off better get new car… after spreading the loan to 5 or 7 years, the extra monthly repayment is so minute.
only 2k cheaper for being second owner?