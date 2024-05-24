2024 Honda ADV 350 in Malaysia, RM33,999

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 24 2024 12:34 pm

Getting its launch at the Malaysia Auto Show is the 2024 Honda 350, priced at RM33,999 ex-showroom. There are three colour schemes offered – Mat Gun Powder Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray and Mat Candy Tulip Red along with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The ADV 350 with its adventure motorcycle bodywork styling slots between the Honda X-ADV 750 (RM68.899 in Malaysia) and the Honda ADV 160 (RM12,999). Power for the ADV 350 comes from a 330 cc Enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) single-cylinder SOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled engine.

Power for the ADV 350 is claimed to be 28.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 31.9 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. A CVT gearbox and belt drive gets power to the rear wheel.

Wheel sizing for the ADV 350 is 15-inches in front and 14-inches at the back, wearing 120/70 and 140/70 rubber front and rear, respectively. Equipped with two-channel ABS and two-mode traction control (with off mode), the ADV 350 does braking with single 256 mm disc in front and a 240 mm disc in the rear.

Suspension uses 37 mm diameter upside-down forks in front and preload adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back. Riding conveniences include a USB charging port, height adjustable windshield and keyless start, along with a 48-litre storage compartment under the seat.

Weight for the ADV 350 is listed at 186 kg, with an 11.7-litre fuel tank and 795 mm seat height. The ADV 350 displays the necessary information on an LCD instrument panel while LED lighting is used throughout.

