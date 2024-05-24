2024 Honda ADV 350 in Malaysia, RM33,999

2024 Honda ADV 350 in Malaysia, RM33,999

Getting its launch at the Malaysia Auto Show is the 2024 Honda 350, priced at RM33,999 ex-showroom. There are three colour schemes offered – Mat Gun Powder Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray and Mat Candy Tulip Red along with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The ADV 350 with its adventure motorcycle bodywork styling slots between the Honda X-ADV 750 (RM68.899 in Malaysia) and the Honda ADV 160 (RM12,999). Power for the ADV 350 comes from a 330 cc Enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) single-cylinder SOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled engine.

Power for the ADV 350 is claimed to be 28.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 31.9 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. A CVT gearbox and belt drive gets power to the rear wheel.

Wheel sizing for the ADV 350 is 15-inches in front and 14-inches at the back, wearing 120/70 and 140/70 rubber front and rear, respectively. Equipped with two-channel ABS and two-mode traction control (with off mode), the ADV 350 does braking with single 256 mm disc in front and a 240 mm disc in the rear.

2024 Honda ADV 350 in Malaysia, RM33,999

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 

Comments

  • roger on May 24, 2024 at 2:18 pm

    I just bought XDV250i and am enjoying the power it produces. But since this bike is coming, I’m going to trade my adv scooter for this bike… probably by next year.

    I just wonder how far it can go for a full tank? If it can go up to 350km then, yes.. I will get it.

