JPJ eBid: ANN and TCX number plates up for bidding

JPJ has announced that ANN and TCX are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Perak’s latest running number series is ‘ANN’, and it opened for tender on May 23. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm today, May 27. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Terengganu series ‘TCX’. The bidding period started on May 26 and will close at 10pm on May 30. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Comments

  • seitha on May 27, 2024 at 10:08 am

    behind the rakyats back.. ANN 1 has already been sold discretely to some one staying in (alamat surat menyurat)

    No, 4 Jalan Anjung 8/3
    Horizon Hills
    79100, Iskandar Puteri
    Johor,Malaysia

    • Sick & Tired on May 27, 2024 at 11:47 am

      People have lost hope, lost trust, lost credibility with this gomen

    • Noob on May 27, 2024 at 3:27 pm

      Let’s give the BMW i7 owner the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he already paid more than RM1 million for the plate number. Or got JPJ or royalty connection? Hope it’s not fake or AN 171 though…

  • PlainBS on May 27, 2024 at 11:45 am

    This gomen Tokking Cok X!

