2025 Volkswagen Transporter to be offered in diesel, plug-in hybrid, EV versions; from RM187,041 in Europe

Initial details for the Volkswagen Transporter have been unveiled ahead of its market debut next year, and the van co-developed with Ford will be offered with diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

This succeeds the sixth-generation Transporter that was facelifted in 2019, and the new, seventh-generation model draws inspiration from its forebears in various areas, namely the T6.1 in its headlamps, the T5 in the shape of its radiator grille, and the mid-body character line from the original T1, says Volkswagen.

The manufacturer states that the new model measures up to 5,450 mm long – longer than the 4,962 mm ID Buzz LWB and 5,173 mm Multivan – and the wheel designs offered will measure 16, 17 and 19 inches in diameter, including the 19-inch ‘Indianapolis’ six-spoke wheel design with a diamond-cut rim flange and black inner surface finish.

Versions with the PHEV and fully electric powertrains can be identified by the charging socket flap that is locaetd below the right-hand-side headlamp. According to Autocar, the seventh-generation Transporter will continue to be offered in a range of configurations, including a nine-seater ‘Shuttle’, a two-row ‘Kombi’ and a cargo-carrying panel van.

While the market launch for the seventh-generation Volkswagen Transporter is set to take place in the first quarter of 2025, pre-sales have begun in Europe, with prices starting from 36,780 euros (RM187,041).

