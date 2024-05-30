Leapmotor T03 EV in Malaysia – 95 PS, 280 km WLTP

Posted in Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 30 2024 10:04 am

As Leapmotor made its first Malaysian appearance with the local showing of the C10 electric SUV this month, the Stellantis brand has also shown the T03 compact electric vehicle in the country.

While the ‘affordable EV’ billing of Leapmotor within the wider Stellantis group of brands as depicted in Stellantis Malaysia’s plan for this market suggested that the T03 would be the model to lead the brand’s entry, the company has since revealed that it will be the C10 SUV instead that will lead the brand’s product introduction in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of this year.

This is because target buyers for EVs tend to be more affluent and thus the brand’s introduction with a more upmarket model made more sense, said Stellantis Malaysia managing director Jamie Morais. That said, the local presence of the T03 gives us a better look at what the compact model has to offer.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the T03 measures 3,620 mm long, 1,652 mm wide and 1,605 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. For comparison, the C10 SUV that has been earmarked for introduction to Malaysia is in the D-segment SUV category, measuring 4,739 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,825 mm, making it comparable on these counts to the Proton X90.

Powertrain for the Leapmotor T03 is a single front-mounted electric motor rated to produce 95 PS, with a claimed maximum battery range of 280 km based on the WLTP testing standard. Three driving modes are offered – Standard, Sport, and Eco – while there are also three modes for the steering, which are Comfort, Standard and Sport.

Features in the T03 include an electric parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, an electric sunshade, as well as remote operation for battery pre-heating, air-conditioning, self-parking and vehicle location. As with the C10 that was shown locally, the T03 compact EV is a left-hand-drive example.

What do you think, readers – if the Leapmotor T03 is to be introduced to the Malaysian market, how much should it be priced?

