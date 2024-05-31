Chery Malaysia reaches 10,000-unit CKD production – Tiggo 7 Pro, Omoda E5 to be locally assembled soon

Chery Auto Malaysia has assembled its 10,000th vehicle since partnering with Inokom in May 2023. The accomplishment comes within eight months after local assembly (CKD) operations started at Inokom’s 200-acre facility in Kulim, Kedah.

At present, the plant assembles the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro on a single line, with a second line set to be introduced to increase capacity. New models that will be assembled at the Inokom facility include the Tiggo 7 Pro as well as the all-electric Omoda E5.

“Our focus has always been on delivering safe, reliable products to our customers,” said Leo Chen, president of Chery Auto Malaysia. “We are committed to maintaining strict quality assurance processes as we expand our operations here in Malaysia. We want to continue offering the best driving and ownership experience to our customers,” he added.

