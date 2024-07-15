Nio ET9 shows off SkyRide active suspension system with tilt football game and juggling a ball on its roof

Posted in Cars, International News, Nio / By Gerard Lye / July 15 2024 12:49 pm

Nio has shared two videos on its Weibo page showcasing the active suspension system on its flagship electric sedan, the ET9. Set to go on sale in China in early 2025, the ET9 features the brand’s SkyRide Intelligent Chassis System, which integrates said active suspension as well as steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering.

One of the videos (reshared by CarNewsChina) posted serves to demonstrate just how quickly and precisely the SkyRide active suspension can adjust itself. In the demonstration, Nio’s senior engineer Neil Lei is seen playing a tilt football game where the objective is to guide the ball pass obstacles to the net by tilting the whole play area, kind of like a tilt maze.

The game is mounted on the top of the car, which is connected via Bluetooth to a phone. The demonstrator moves the phone and the car imitates the movement to play the game. Since its a football-themed showcase, congratulations to Spain for winning Euro 2024.

Nio says SkyRide is the world’s first first integrated hydraulic fully active suspension. On the ET9, each damper is independently controlled by a dedicated hydraulic pump combination with hydraulic components, enabling it to be raised or lowered by up to 50 mm with a fast response time within one millisecond.

Another feature is independent control of all four wheels, which is demonstrated by the car juggling a ball on the roof. This isn’t the first time the company is showing off the effectiveness of the system, as it previously managed to balance stacked champagne glasses while going over bumps.

All this is meant to highlight the ET9’s high level of ride comfort, which is apt because the EV is aimed at the premium segment and those who prefer to be driven in. Strictly a four-seater, the ET9 bosts a luxurious cabin with lounge-like powered seats in the rear, deployable tray tables, two 14.5-inch AMOLED touchscreens, a split panoramic glass roof, a fridge, plenty of stowage space as well as a dedicated 8-inch tablet to adjust various functions.

Preliminary specifications indicate the ET9 comes with a dual-motor setup, with the rear having a unit rated at 462 PS (456 hp or 340 kW) while the front motor packs 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) for a total system output of 707 PS (697 hp or 520 kW).

How capable is the NIO ET9 SkyRide Fully Active Suspension system? Have a look at the unique By-Wire Controlled Car Chassis which delivers an experience comparable to cruising in a business jet.#NIO #BlueSkyComing #ET9 pic.twitter.com/EJ2V5uXCy9 — NIO (@NIOGlobal) December 23, 2023

