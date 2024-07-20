EVx 2024: Wheelcorp Premium brings the BMW i7, i5, iX2, iX, XM, plus MINI Cooper SE and Countryman SE

Posted in BMW, Local News / By Mick Chan / July 20 2024 12:44 pm

Welcome to the first day of the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx), which is taking place right now at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), over this weekend on July 20 and 21. Admission is free, so if you are planning to purchase an EV or learn about the new, wide world of electric motoring, EVx 2024 is the place to be.

Among the attending brands at EVx 2024 is BMW, represented here by Wheelcorp Premium, and the is offering up to RM100,000 of rebates on vehicle purchases made with the distributor; terms and conditions apply.

Wheelcorp Premium brings a line-up of electric vehicles to the expo, as well as the plug-in hybrid BMW XM, which brings significant presence, even in black. The pinnacle of the German brand’s electric vehicle range shown here is the i7, here as the i7 xDrive60 M Sport, packing a 544 PS/745 Nm dual-motor AWD powertrain, and its 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery offers 625 km of range (WLTP).

Alongside the electric flagship sedan at the Wheelcorp Premium booth is the i5, which was launched at PACE 2023 last November, and its is sold in eDrive40 guise, and thus is specified with a single 313 PS/430 Nm rear-mounted motor fed by an 83.9 kWh battery for a WLTP-rated range of up to 582 km.

Also here are a pair of all-electric MINI models, the MINI Cooper SE which was launched earlier this month, and the MINI Countryman Cooper SE that arrived locally in May this year.

The MINI Cooper SE features front-mounted 218 PS/330 Nm motor propelling the car from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h, while its 54.2 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery enables up to 402 km of battery range on the WLTP cycle.

As with past editions of EVx, test drives are available outside the exhibition halls, and admission is free. The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre across this weekend, from 9am to 7pm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.