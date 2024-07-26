Federal Highway lane closures, traffic diversions at KM8.0-KM8.6 for LRT3 construction, July 29-Dec 31

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 26 2024 11:51 am

Federal Highway users, take note, as there are planned lane closures and traffic diversions on the route scheduled at the end of this month to facilitate construction for the LRT Shah Alam Line.

According to Setia Utama LRT 3, the contractor for LRT3 project, there will be intermittent lane closures on KM8.0 to KM8.6 of the highway on the stretch heading towards Kuala Lumpur from July 29 to December 31, Monday to Sunday, between 11 pm and 5 am across the duration.

During these times, two lanes will remain available for motorists heading towards Kuala Lumpur (as indicated on the map above). It added that the Shah Alam Municipal Council (MBSA) has approved these closures and related traffic diversions. The target date for the opening of the LRT3 Shah Alam Line is March 1, 2025.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.