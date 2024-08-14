Proton Atlas OS – next-gen will get BM, Mandarin, Cantonese voice control; EV features; YouTube app

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / August 14 2024 11:40 am

Proton’s infotainment system supplier ACO Tech has previewed the next-generation version of its Atlas operating system during its fifth-anniversary celebrations yesterday. The revamped software will be offered with a slew of new features, including several that will be specific to electric vehicles.

Visually, the new Atlas OS will be differentiated through a more minimalist user interface, now with drag-and-drop customisation for the widgets. More importantly, the “Hi Proton” voice control, hitherto only available in English, will soon support Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin and even Cantonese.

Also added is an enhanced built-in navigation system with more accurate route calculation, a Waze-style map report feature for adding traffic, accident, police, speed camera and road hazard information, and AI-assisted trip planning with toll cost estimation.

The company said it is also working on numerous other features for EVs. A built-in application will provide users with one-touch access to locate the nearest charging stations, pay for charging and plan routes with charging stops included – something you can already do in the smart #1 and #3. This is important given Proton is working on its own EVs, such as the eMas 7 (stylised as e.MAS 7) that will be launched in December.

Video apps are also making their way to Atlas, including YouTube, MYTV Mana-Mana and even TikTok – presumably only functional when the vehicle is stationary. Users will also eventually be able to schedule over-the-air updates via their smartphone app.

Other features in development include an eCall emergency response system that automatically dials emergency services immediately after an accident, similar to the SOS button on BMW vehicles, as well as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication that will warn other road users of traffic disruptions or accidents.

Lastly, ACO Tech is planning to introduce a new Atlas+ care programme (presumably via a paid subscription), which will offer a maintenance service extension on the car’s infotainment system, 24-hour customer service, one-to-one specialist service, unlimited Internet data and “exclusive” content and software updates.

No timeframe has been provided for the next-gen Atlas system’s introduction as yet. What is clear is that it won’t debut in the eMas 7, which Proton already confirmed will be outfitted with Geely’s Flyme Auto system instead. The SUV will be based on the Geely Galaxy E5 and should feature that car’s 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, running on a new 7 nm chip.

As part of its fifth-anniversary celebrations, ACO Tech revealed a new logo that marks “its vision for the next phase of innovation in smart mobility.” The company also presented a white paper called “Application Scenarios and Data Governance of Connected Vehicles in Malaysia,” providing a “detailed analysis of global and Malaysian connected vehicle technology, highlighting advancements in 5G, AI and big data.”

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.