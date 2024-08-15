JPJ recorded over RM28 million in revenue through MyJPJ mobile app in July 2024; new version next year

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 15 2024 12:21 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has recorded over RM28 million in revenue last month through the MyJPJ digital application, following the department’s introduction of online transactions last June, reported Bernama.

As such, payments received through the new FPX payment gateway were nine times higher than the RM3 million collected through the MySikap portal during the same period, said JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli in an interview with the news wire.

“We have received positive response from MyJPJ users opting for online transactions, [and] this marks a new milestone for JPJ,” he said, adding that the success of the digital application demonstrates the public’s recognition of the convenience offered by the department through its digital services which have reduced the need for in-person visits for the renewal of Malaysian driving licenses and motor vehicle licenses.

The MyJPJ app will be further developed, said Aedy Fadly, which announced that the Malaysian government, through the JPJ, plans to release a second version of the app by the end of next year.

“The planning for a new tender for the second version of MyJPJ is complete, but it requires review by the Digital Ministry. This upgraded version will address several issues and complaints raised by users,” the JPJ director-general said.

