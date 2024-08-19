Tesla Model 3 base variant gets fabric seats, single-colour ambient light; no more rear seat screen

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / August 19 2024 6:46 pm

The Tesla Model 3 range has been updated to get a reduced-specification variant that takes the place of the existing Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive variant for Mexico, and this is the base variant positioned below the Model 3 Long Range and Model 3 Performance.

Several areas see the Mexican-market Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift receive changes, with the base variant of the EV offering a specifications list that now brings fabric seat upholstery instead of the vegan leather that came as standard on the base RWD previously, as well as the RWD Long Range and Performance variants, according to website Not A Tesla App.

Changes to the specification of the base Model 3 variant in Mexico also encompass heating and cooling equipment, namely with the front and rear seats no longer featuring heating and cooling functions, as well as steering wheel that is now no longer heated.

Infotainment specification also takes a hit, as the base Model 3 RWD variant for Mexico no longer has the eight-inch screen for the rear occupants, in addition to the main touchscreen that is standard for the Model 3.

Elsewhere, the multi-colour ambient lighting on the Model 3 Highland update has been simplified on the base variant to feature only white light. Audio specs have been downgraded too, with speaker count down from 17 to nine, which also means the removal of both subwoofers and the in-car audio system has been reduced to a single amplifier.

The Tesla Mexico website quotes a range of 439 km (EPA estimate) for the base, lower-spec Model 3 RWD, priced from 749,000 pesos (RM175,696), whereas the next variant up, the Model 3 Long Range is priced from 879,000 pesos (RM206,187), and the Model 3 Performance is 1,029,000 pesos (RM241,383).

In Malaysia, the Tesla Model 3 remains at its present pricing that was last changed in April this year when prices were cut by RM8k across the board; thus, pricing continues to be RM181k for the Model 3 RWD, RM210k for the Long Range AWD and RM242k for the Model 3 Performance. What do you think, Malaysian readers – would a lower entry price point be worth the trade-off in specification?

GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD ‘Highland’ facelift in Malaysia

