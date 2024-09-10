Sarawak to receive first two autonomous rapid transit (ART) hydrogen trackless trams by end of year

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / September 10 2024 5:41 pm

The first two hydrogen-powered, autonomous rapid transit (ART) trackless trams for the Kuching public transportation system are due to arrive in the East Malaysian city from China by the end of this year, Sarawak Metro has announced.

One of the first units, dubbed the ‘golden train’ for its yellow striping on its exterior, was pre-commissioned at the CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Company manufacturing facility in Yibin, China, reported The Star.

Sarawak transport minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said in a statement that 38 units of the ART were scheduled to arrive in Sarawak in stages beginning this year. Of these, five will be delivered fully assembled, while the rest will arrive in the state at semi-assembled units over the next few years, The Star reported.

“I believe the whole world is paying attention to what we are doing in transforming the public transport system, especially our efforts in using clean energy, in this case green hydrogen,” Lee said, according to the report, adding that efforts were being made to explore advances in hydrogen technology especially in reducing production costs of green hydrogen for Sarawak’s public transportation needs.

According to The Star, the latest ART trackless trams have been upgraded from the prototype used for last year’s proof-of-concept exercise, and the vehicles are now capable of climbing slopes of up to 10% gradient and can be used in various road environments, and is capable of speeds up to 80 km/h. These will also have dedicated areas to accommodate luggage, wheelchairs and foldable bicycles.

The ART will form the backbone of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS), and the trackless tram system will cover routes totalling 70 km over three rail lines and 31 stations in its first phase. Revenue services are expected to begin in stages from the fourth quarter of 2025, starting with the Blue Line (Line 1) from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the centre of Kuching.

