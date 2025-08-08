Lexus Subang Jaya by PCM Subang Motor now officially open; 3S centre built with green technology

In Lexus, Local News / by Mick Chan / August 8 2025 11:56 am

Lexus Subang Jaya has officially opened today, and the 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre operated by PCM Subang Motor is located on Lot 61716, Jalan SS16/1, 47500 Subang Jaya. The new Lexus location is situated alongside the Toyota 3S Centre that is also operated by PCM Motor.

Built at a cost of around RM800k, the 6,000 sq ft location will accommodate up to four display vehicles in its showroom, and like the dealer’s Klang showroom, the Subang Jaya location is constructed with energy efficiency in mind, featuring LED lighting and environmentally conscious use of materials.

For vehicle servicing, Lexus Subang Jaya has four service bays dedicated to Lexus customer vehicles. Service centre technicians and personnel are trained specifically for the marque, and the four service bays in the facility are demarcated for Lexus vehicles. The Lexus Subang Jaya service centre has a vehicle servicing capacity of 15 vehicles a day, according to PCM Subang Motor.

“Lexus Subang Jaya represents our continued commitment to bringing luxury, innovation, and exceptional service closer to where our customers are. We see this as more than just a new facility; it’s an investment in a growing community and a step forward in delivering the Lexus experience with even greater convenience and care,” said PCM Group chief operating officer Khoo Seng Kiong.

Located on Lot 61716, Jalan SS16/1, 47500 Subang Jaya, the Lexus Subang Jaya showroom is open seven days; from 8am to 5pm on Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays and public holidays. The service centre is open 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

