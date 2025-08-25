2025 Mitsubishi Delica Mini, eK Space debut in Japan – redesigned new-gen kei cars; priced from RM50k

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / August 25 2025 1:17 pm

The second-generation Mitsubishi Delica Mini has been revealed in Japan alongside the third-generation eK Space. Both kei cars are now open for pre-orders, with the Delica Mini expected to be priced between 1.95 million and 2.95 million yen (about RM56k and RM84k), while eK Space is tentatively from 1.75 million to 1.95 million yen (RM50k to RM56k).

The latest Delica Mini may look a lot like its predecessor that replaced the eK X Space when it launched back in May 2023, but there are some noticeable differences. At the front, the headlamps with their semi-circular LED daytime running lights are now larger, while the rugged-look grille has also been revised.

The front bumper also gets body-coloured Dynamic Shield elements, new intakes and a prominent skid plate. Elsewhere, the bonnet, front wings and doors are more sculpted than before, and the A-pillars have been made more upright and brought forward by 115 mm to improve interior space.

The solid D-pillars replace the wraparound design of the previous model and are joined by new LED taillights, a larger rear skid plate and body-coloured trim on the tailgate. In line with Japan’s kei car regulations, the compact footprint is unchanged, with the Delica Mini measuring 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, 1,800 tall – the wheelbase is 2,495 mm.

Inside, you’ll find a redesigned dashboard that is home to conjoined displays, including a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. The corner air vents are new and now come with horizontal slats to visually connect them, and the controls for the air-conditioning have been revised to make room for a drive mode dial with Power, Normal, Eco, Gravel and Snow functions.

Mitsubishi also unveiled the third-generation eK Space alongside the Delica Mini, with the former sharing the same underpinnings, interior and most of the exterior body panels with the latter. However, the small kei van gets a different front end and has a less adventurous persona with its lower ride height and lack of plastic cladding and skid plates.

In terms of powertrains, Mitsubishi has yet to announce specifications, but the previous Delica Mini is available with a BR06 659 cc turbocharged inline-three petrol engine making a kei car-friendly 64 PS (63 hp or 47 kW) and 100 Nm of torque. There’s also a non-turbocharged version of the BR06 with 52 PS (51 hp or 38 kW) and 60 Nm. Both engines are paired with a CVT and can be had with front- or all-wheel drive.

