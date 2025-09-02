BYD hits 20,000-unit EV sales milestone in Malaysia

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 2 2025 11:52 am

BYD has announced on Merdeka Day that it has sold 20,000 cars in Malaysia to become the number one battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand here. The Chinese brand’s entry into Malaysia was led by the Atto 3 that launched on December 8, 2022, meaning it took two years and nearly nine months to achieve the 20,000-unit milestone.

In that time, BYD expanded its line-up with the launch of the Dolphin on July 27, 2023. This was followed by the Seal sedan (February 22, 2024), M6 MPV (October 15, 2024) and Sealion 7 SUV (November 14, 2024).

This year, BYD’s premium Denza brand made its debut with the D9 MPV that launched on February 20, with the Atto 2 being the latest to join the range on July 24, 2025. In total, BYD currently offers seven EVs in Malaysia, including the D9.

According to the road transport department’s (JPJ) vehicle registration data up until the end of July this year, the Sealion 7 is BYD’s best-selling model in the first seven months of 2025 with 2,238 units. The Atto 3 is second with 2,056 units, while the M6 is third with 1,094 units.

Last month also saw BYD Malaysia reveal plans to set up a local assembly (CKD) plant occupying an area of 600,000 square metres at KLK TechPark in Tanjong Malim, which is expected to begin vehicle production in the second half of 2026.

