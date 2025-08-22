BYD Malaysia confirms plans for new CKD plant in Tg Malim – production to start in second half of 2026

BYD Malaysia has officially confirmed plans to set up a local assembly (CKD) plant located in Tanjong Malim, Perak. Occupying an area of 600,000 square metres, the new facility (100% invested by BYD) is expected to begin vehicle production in the second half of 2026, although the company is not mentioning what model will be the first to roll off the line for now.

At present, BYD sells six models in Malaysia, all of them fully electric and imported from China. With the ongoing government incentives for EVs, these CBU models are currently exempted from import duty and excise duty, although they won’t be for long as the exemption only lasts until December 31, 2025.

With a local CKD plant, BYD will be able to benefit from incentives applied to CKD EVs, which are exempt from excise duty and sales tax until December 31, 2027. This also opens up the possibility of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models being introduced here, which could get incentives under the proposed New Customised Incentive Mechanism (NCM).

“Malaysia has always been one of BYD’s most important markets in Southeast Asia, and today’s dual announcement of CKD and the new BYD Seal marks a new chapter in our journey here. With the strong support of Sime Motors, we are confident in deepening our roots in Malaysia and bringing world-class EV technology closer to local customers,” said Liu Xueliang, general manager of BYD Asia Pacific auto sales division.

“This commitment is not only about delivering innovative products, but also about investing in the future of Malaysia’s EV ecosystem – from local assembly, to talent development, and electric mobility. Together, we look forward to accelerating Malaysia’s transition towards a greener and smarter transportation future, with BYD standing as a long-term partner to the nation,” he added.

“Today’s launch builds on the success of the BYD Seal, which was Malaysia’s best-selling electric sedan in 2024. With the updated model, we are confident it will continue to attract a wide range of Malaysian customers with its enhanced features. Together with the CKD production plan, this further reinforces our position as the number one BEV brand in Malaysia,” commented Jeffrey Gan, Sime Motors managing director for Southeast Asia.

With this announcement, BYD is poised to join a number of brands that assemble EVs in Malaysia, including Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Chery. Meanwhile, other brands that have expressed or are currently in the midst of carrying out plans to locally assemble EVs here include Proton, Leapmotor, TQ Wuling and Volkswagen.

Despite Tanjong Malim being synonymous with Proton – the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) lists the local carmaker as the only one with a base in the town currently – the new BYD CKD plant will be built on a separate piece of land, unrelated to DRB-Hicom’s Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) project.

Gerard Lye

Comments

  • Curious on Aug 22, 2025 at 4:02 pm

    curious on who will they employ to set up the plant in less than 2 short years (EV CKD tax holiday will end Dec 2027)?
    will they bring in external workers with external equipment from external suppliers? what are the benefits in having them if jobs and businesses are not created for the locals?

    • Dummy on Aug 22, 2025 at 9:21 pm

      Are you blind or deaf to look at Chery plant first before asking dumb question?

  • Kenny on Aug 22, 2025 at 4:55 pm

    Only those Chinese car companies which are willing to CKD in Malaysia are in for the long term. When the import and exist duty exemption ends on Dec 31 2025, prices for CBU EVs will double overnight and their market will evaporate like mist in the morning. I see this happening to Zeekr and Xpeng. Their sales are too low to CKD and will soon be too high to sell so there’s nothing they can do but ‘balik China.’ The only CBU EV which can survive (barely) is Tesla which will be a seller of “luxury” EVs costing upwards of RM400,000 to Tesla fanboys.

    • Nopee on Aug 22, 2025 at 11:26 pm

      400k I rather buy BMW 5 series liao..Tesla max only worth 200k. Tesla is not a luxury car. It might be the pioneer but those are history now. Initial pre empt surprise has gone now almost every brand can build EV. 400k will shift ppl to BMW Merc. Most ppl know EV owner are not rich. Those are ppl who cant really afford BMW or Merc and finally can pay half or below half the price to mimic the Germans.

      • WOW on Aug 23, 2025 at 10:28 am

        it is obvious you did not hold conversation with them fanboy and owners, they are extremely proud and borderline cocky with their tesla and belittle every other chinese cars when presented the opportunity.

  • Sabri on Aug 22, 2025 at 6:59 pm

    ckd thumbs down

  • Donald Tham on Aug 22, 2025 at 11:37 pm

    Thailand oredi find out the loophole

  • DT on Aug 23, 2025 at 12:12 am

    What about plan to install more charger? Sell so many but how many charger they installed?

  • WooGoo on Aug 23, 2025 at 10:59 am

    CKD means just fitting the bumpers and car seats. Loops hole to get tax free….

