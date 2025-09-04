ECRL extension plans under discussion – PM Anwar

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / September 4 2025 11:32 am

The proposal to extend the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) to Rantau Panjang in Kelantan is in the initial discussion stage, Bernama has reported.

“The team will have to follow through with the details, costing and payment mode. Because it is a continuation, the cost will probably be much less. The proposal is towards that direction, between 20 km and 25 km to Rantau Panjang, near the Thai border,” prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“The area from Kota Bharu to Rantau Panjang, especially Rantau Panjang, is a bit underdeveloped. We hope that with this and a station there, the development and business ecosystem can be improved,” the prime minister continued.

According to the report, transport minister Anthony Loke stated last month that further discussion with China and the main contractor, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) were required because the project was currently under construction, and the alignment to Rantau Panjang would be part of the overall package.

In June, the ECRL was reported to be likely to have its line extended beyond its current, final station at Kota Bharu, Kelantan to reach Sungai Golok, Malaysia Rail Link CEO Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said at the time. As of end-May, the ECRL has been projected to reach 90% completion by this December and be fully complete by December 2026.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.