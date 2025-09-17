BYD reveals world’s 1st, mass-produced, system-wide 1,000V architecture for electric buses – debuts in C11

In BYD, International News / by Gerard Lye / September 17 2025 11:47 am

BYD has announced its third-generation electric bus platform, which features the world’s first, mass-produced, system-wide 1,000-volt architecture. Called e-Bus Platform 3.0, the drive, charging, power distribution and air-conditioning systems are all upgraded to run on 1,000 volts.

The company also revealed it has developed the world’s first 1,500-volt silicon carbide power chip and the industry’s first 1,000-volt electric drive axle for buses. Together with a seven-in-one thermal management system, the platform is claimed to reduce overall vehicle energy consumption by up to 18% and extend range by 50-80k km in temperatures as low as -15 degrees Celsius.

Another important aspect of the platform is its cell-to-chassis (CTC) technology, which sees BYD’s Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries positioned within the vehicle chassis to enhance rigidity and maximise luggage space. BYD says the battery pack has ten layers of protection and can withstand being crushed by a 50-tonne truck.

Other technologies include the DiSus-A body control system and a high-speed flat tire stability system, the latter boasting millisecond-level response times to maintain vehicle stability during tyre blowouts at speeds up to 100 km/h.

For additional safety, Driver Disability Assistance System 2.0 enables passengers to initiate an automatic, safe vehicle halt with a touch of a button in the event the driver experiences a sudden health emergency.

e-Bus Platform 3.0 will make its debut on the C11, an 11-metre-long bus that provides up to 400 km of range with a full load and the air-conditioning running. It will be offered with five battery pack options with capacities of 184, 257, 311, 425 and 593 kWh to deliver ranges between 220 and 730 km.

BYD’s other 1,000V platform called the Super e-Platform was revealed for passenger cars in March this year, although that doesn’t employ the high-voltage architecture across the entire system. BYD electric buses are used here for the BRT in Sunway.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.