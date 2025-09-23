AWAS speed camera calibration tests at PLUS Menora Tunnel stretch tonight – Safety Vehicles to slow traffic

In Local News / by /

AWAS speed camera calibration tests at PLUS Menora Tunnel stretch tonight – Safety Vehicles to slow traffic

PLUS has announced that there will be calibration tests for Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) speed cameras by JPJ and MIROS at the Menora Tunnel stretch of the North South Highway.

Specifically, the tests are slated for tonight (September 23, 11pm till 3am the following day) at KM258.25 northbound towards Penang, and tomorrow night (September 24, 11pm till 3am the following day) at KM262.5 southbound towards Ipoh.

The affected areas will not have lane closures or contraflow lanes this time around, but traffic will be slowed down using Safety Vehicles, trucks that will basically ‘block’ all lanes by moving slowly – expect congestion. Be cautious and follow the traffic signs and crew in the work area.

AWAS speed camera calibration tests at PLUS Menora Tunnel stretch tonight – Safety Vehicles to slow traffic

Earlier this year, transport minister Anthony Loke said that AWAS will be upgraded to adopt a point-to-point method, replacing the current static method. It operates by calculating the average speed of a vehicle by determining the time taken to travel between two points.

“We don’t want drivers to slow down just in front of the camera, but (slow down) within a certain distance. Let’s say between point A and point B, we want to know how long the driver takes. If he uses less time than he should, it means he is speeding and will be subject to action,” he said then.

The PLUS Menora Tunnel and KL-Karak Highway, considered as high-risk areas, will be the first to get the new point-to-point AWAS speed cameras – full story here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Kea Was on Sep 23, 2025 at 4:35 pm

    Won’t the touch & go at toll plaza already does that when you check in and check out there is already a time and from there you can also check if they are exceeding the speed.

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Eyawn mask on Sep 23, 2025 at 5:25 pm

      Nahh they speeding, then sleep a few hours at R&R. That’s unreliable af

      Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 