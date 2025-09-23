AWAS speed camera calibration tests at PLUS Menora Tunnel stretch tonight – Safety Vehicles to slow traffic

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 23 2025 3:35 pm

PLUS has announced that there will be calibration tests for Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) speed cameras by JPJ and MIROS at the Menora Tunnel stretch of the North South Highway.

Specifically, the tests are slated for tonight (September 23, 11pm till 3am the following day) at KM258.25 northbound towards Penang, and tomorrow night (September 24, 11pm till 3am the following day) at KM262.5 southbound towards Ipoh.

The affected areas will not have lane closures or contraflow lanes this time around, but traffic will be slowed down using Safety Vehicles, trucks that will basically ‘block’ all lanes by moving slowly – expect congestion. Be cautious and follow the traffic signs and crew in the work area.

Earlier this year, transport minister Anthony Loke said that AWAS will be upgraded to adopt a point-to-point method, replacing the current static method. It operates by calculating the average speed of a vehicle by determining the time taken to travel between two points.

“We don’t want drivers to slow down just in front of the camera, but (slow down) within a certain distance. Let’s say between point A and point B, we want to know how long the driver takes. If he uses less time than he should, it means he is speeding and will be subject to action,” he said then.

The PLUS Menora Tunnel and KL-Karak Highway, considered as high-risk areas, will be the first to get the new point-to-point AWAS speed cameras – full story here.

