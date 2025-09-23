RM1 bil Auto City hub to be developed in N. Sembilan

Malaysia is set to get another automotive hub with the development of a RM1 billion Auto City project in Negeri Sembilan. According to menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, the project is the first phase of the Nilai Smart City development, which will cover 728.43 hectares of land, Bernama reports.

The project is being developed by Malaysian company Nilai Group and Chinese firm Shandong International as part of a larger collaboration on the development of Nilai Smart City, in which RM7 billion is set to be invested over the next 10 years.

“Auto City will serve as a modern automotive hub featuring vehicle showrooms, spare parts outlets, service centres, automotive aesthetic treatment facilities and lifestyle spaces driven by technology,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony earlier today. Also included in the plans is the development of an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing centre.

Aminuddin said the hub promises to attract international automotive players while providing opportunities for local firms to join the regional automotive supply chain and ecosystem, He added that the project will create more than 5,000 jobs across various technical, service, logistics, marketing and management fields.

He said that Auto City would strengthen Nilai’s appeal as an automotive and technology centre.project, and would spur development in other zones of Nilai Smart City, which will have commercial centres, warehousing and healthcare-related developments in adjacent areas.

