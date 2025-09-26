JPJ receives special RFID tags exempting enforcement vehicles from toll payments on all Malaysian highways

The road transport department (JPJ), through its enforcement division, has announced it has taken delivery of special RFID tags for use on its official vehicles.
These tags allow for exemption from toll payments on all highways for department vehicles that are permanently equipped with official JPJ stickers on the left and right sides of the vehicle’s body, along with blue warning lights used when carrying out enforcement duties.
The special RFID tags were handed over to the JPJ yesterday (September 25, 2025), with representatives from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), works ministry (KKR) as well as Touch ‘n Go.
Comments
baguslah free kalau bayar pun nanti dari duit rakyat juga
I want to ask a question for long time. Police cars when no jam, they follow the traffic. Every time reach congested route, they will start flashing their sirens. First, I thought they have urgent matter out of sudden but can not be every time also the same, right? After the congested route, then they will off the siren and follow traffic again. If I report JPJ, will they take action?
Dear XYZ,
This is an automotive blog, not a kaunter aduan kerajaan.
thats great, after this can do more enforcement no reasons not to
Very soon, there wil be cloned RFID tags allowing free access to highways sold to commercial vehicles by enterprising ah bengs.