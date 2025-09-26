JPJ receives special RFID tags exempting enforcement vehicles from toll payments on all Malaysian highways

In Local News / by /

JPJ receives special RFID tags exempting enforcement vehicles from toll payments on all Malaysian highways

The road transport department (JPJ), through its enforcement division, has announced it has taken delivery of special RFID tags for use on its official vehicles.

These tags allow for exemption from toll payments on all highways for department vehicles that are permanently equipped with official JPJ stickers on the left and right sides of the vehicle’s body, along with blue warning lights used when carrying out enforcement duties.

The special RFID tags were handed over to the JPJ yesterday (September 25, 2025), with representatives from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), works ministry (KKR) as well as Touch ‘n Go.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • taboogen on Sep 26, 2025 at 10:15 am

    baguslah free kalau bayar pun nanti dari duit rakyat juga

    Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • XYZ on Sep 26, 2025 at 10:45 am

    I want to ask a question for long time. Police cars when no jam, they follow the traffic. Every time reach congested route, they will start flashing their sirens. First, I thought they have urgent matter out of sudden but can not be every time also the same, right? After the congested route, then they will off the siren and follow traffic again. If I report JPJ, will they take action?

    Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • call me by your name on Sep 26, 2025 at 11:49 am

    thats great, after this can do more enforcement no reasons not to

    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ah beng conman on Sep 26, 2025 at 11:50 am

    Very soon, there wil be cloned RFID tags allowing free access to highways sold to commercial vehicles by enterprising ah bengs.

    Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 