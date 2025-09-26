JPJ receives special RFID tags exempting enforcement vehicles from toll payments on all Malaysian highways

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 26 2025 10:13 am

The road transport department (JPJ), through its enforcement division, has announced it has taken delivery of special RFID tags for use on its official vehicles.

These tags allow for exemption from toll payments on all highways for department vehicles that are permanently equipped with official JPJ stickers on the left and right sides of the vehicle’s body, along with blue warning lights used when carrying out enforcement duties.

The special RFID tags were handed over to the JPJ yesterday (September 25, 2025), with representatives from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), works ministry (KKR) as well as Touch ‘n Go.

