TQ Wuling Bingo EV to launch in Malaysia December

In Cars, Local News, Wuling / by Jonathan James Tan / September 26 2025 11:43 am

SAIC-GM-Wuling has announced in a release on its ASEAN Expo participation that the TQ Wuling Bingo EV will launch in Malaysia this December. Already in Indonesia and Thailand, the little tyke was previewed in Malaysia in May, when Tan Chong Motor (TCM) signed up with the Chinese carmaker at the former’s Segambut plant.

The brand will be officially called TQ Wuling in Malaysia, and yes, the Bingo will be locally-assembled (CKD) in Segambut. It’s set to be priced below RM100k, which means it’ll be gunning for the likes of the BYD Atto 2, Dongfeng Box and possibly the upcoming Proton eMas 5 and Perodua’s EV.

Indonesia gets Long Range (31.9 kWh battery, 333 km CLTC) and Premium Range (37.9 kWh battery, 410 km CLTC) variants, both motivated by a 68 PS/150 Nm front electric motor. At 3.3 kW AC, a full charge takes 9.5 hours. It’ll take DC as well (max rate undisclosed), which will get you from 30-80% in 35 minutes.

Available kit in Indonesia includes 15-inch wheels, LED head and tail lamps, perforated synthetic leather seats, two 10.25-inch screens (digital instrument panel and centre touch-screen), a six-way powered driver’s seat, two airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control and auto air-con. What are we going to get? Speculate away!

TQ Wuling Bingo EV previewed in Malaysia

Wuling Bingo EV in Indonesia

