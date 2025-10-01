2025 SYM VFE185i Malaysian launch, RM9,988 RRP

Alongside the SYM Cruisym 400i and SYM Naga 155 scooter in Malaysia, MForce Bike Holdings also launched the 2025 SYM VFE185i, with a recommended retail price of RM9,988. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the VFE185i comes in three colour schemes – White, Green and Blue, as well as two-year or 20,000 km warrant against manufacturing defects.

Power for the VFE185i comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC engine displacing 183 cc. Power is rated at 19.7 hp at 9,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 17.46 Nm at 7,500 rpm, with the engine fed by EFI, going to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Front suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic front forks with 185 mm of travel while the rear end is propped up with a preload-adjustable monoshock with 32 mm of travel. Braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear, 250 mm and 200 mm respectively while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

The VFE185i rolls on 17-inch wheels front and rear, fitted with 90/80 and 120/80 tyres, respectively. With a seat height of 800 mm and 7-litres of fuel in the tank, the V FE185i tips the scales at 135 kg.

Riding conveniences for the VFE185i include full LED lighting throughout, a full-colour LED instrument panel, smart key system, and a USB Type-A QC 3.0 charging port. Spare parts for the VFE185i are available through authorised SYM distributors in Malaysia, or via Mforce Bike Holdings online platform.

