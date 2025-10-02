2025 WMoto Cruiser AMT 125 in Malaysia, RM5,988

In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / October 2 2025 3:26 pm

Perhaps the smallest ‘proper’ motorcycle you can buy in Malaysia today is the 2025 WMoto Cruiser AMT 125, priced at RM5,988 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Colour options for the Cruiser AMT 125 are Green, Cream and Black and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.

Powered by a single-cylinder, SOHC air-cooled engine fed by EFI, the Cruiser AMT 125 gets 7.77 hp at 8,000 rom and a maximum torque of 8.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. With what is ostensibly a kapchai engine, the gearbox is automatic with chain final drive, supported by a wet centrifugal automatic clutch for seamless gear transitions.

A low seat height of 680 mm makes the Cruiser AMT 125 suitable for a wide variety of riders, and weight is listed at 119 kg, with 6-litres of fuel in the tank. Suspension wise, the front end is held up by telescopic front forks, with 130 mm of travel, while the back end gets a monoshock with 30 mm of suspension travel.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with a 220 mm front disc and 200 mm rear disc. There is no mention of ABS or other combined braking system being installed.

LED lighting is used throughout, with riding information displayed on an analog-digital speedometer. Riding conveniences include folding hidden footrests.