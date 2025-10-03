KL Standard Chartered Marathon 2025 – many roads in city centre, DUKE, AKLEH closed this weekend for run

In Local News / by Danny Tan / October 3 2025 9:13 am

It’s that time of the year for runners – the run is happening this weekend. The KL Standard Chartered Marathon 2025 (KLSCM) will see a long list of road closures on Saturday and Sunday – two days instead of one as the 10KM and 5KM distances will be held on Saturday, leaving Sunday for the half and full marathons.

The 2022 edition introduced a new route for the 42.195 km full marathon, and it has been largely the same since. Not so this year – the start line is at Jalan Raja Laut and runners will finish their race in the iconic Stadium Merdeka, sitting on the foot of Merdeka 118. This alone should be enough to excite regular participants.

From the stadium, runners will take a tour of the KL city centre (Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, KLCC) before heading down Jalan Ampang to enter the AKLEH. They then ran back towards the city centre and make a U-turn at the end, crossing the Saloma Bridge twice.

After the comprehensive city tour, it’s all the way to Ampang, joining the MRR2 briefly before running almost the full length of the DUKE highway. FM runners will then exit the DUKE at Jalan Kuching for a straight line towards Stadium Merdeka for their medals, passing the good ol’ Dataran on the way.

The 21.097 km half marathon route is pretty much similar to the FM route, but without the AKLEH U-turn and DUKE highway stretch. Like the full marathon, HM runners will finish at Stadium Merdeka.

The flag off times are 6am on Saturday for the 10KM race and 7.45 am for the 5KM race. On Sunday, FM runners will start at 3.30 am and HM runners at 4.45 am, which is earlier than before.

As usual, organiser Dirigo has arranged free LRT and MRT rides for runners in the morning but while all Rapid KL lines will be operating, trains will not stop at all stations – check the image below to see which stations are covered and drive to the nearest one. The free train rides are from 3.30 am on Saturday, and from 1.30 am on Sunday. Train frequency is every 15 minutes for the LRT and every 20 minutes for the MRT.

Lastly, the race pack collection expo a.k.a. Active Lifestyle Expo is happening at Hall 6 of the KL Convention Centre. Today’s opening hours is from 11am to 8pm, while it’s 10am to 6pm on Saturday. Good luck runners and may you achieve your targets!

If you’re not running, it’s best to leave brunch and shopping in KL for another weekend – see the full list of closed roads above.

