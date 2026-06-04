2026 Bentley Flying Spur – sedan updated with 680 PS ‘S’ variant, Continental GT single-headlamp styling

In Bentley, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / June 4 2026 5:06 pm

The Bentley Flying Spur has now been updated to wear front-end styling that is in line with the latest Continental GT two-door, which entered its fourth generation in 2024. This redesign re-introduces the single headlamp layout to a Bentley sedan for the first time since 1962, according to the marque.

Aesthetic updates include the radiator grille that is now integrated with the front bumper, two versions of the single-headlamp layout depending on model variant, and the now-omitted wing vent detail of the outgoing model that is replaced with a smoother front wing surface while badging is located behind the front wheel.

At the rear end, a new boot lid features on the Flying Spur, accompanied by new tail lamps and a number plate surround that is now in body colour. The update also brings new finishes to the 22-inch wheels, which can be specified for both Azure and S versions.

2026 Bentley Flying Spur Azure

For this update, the fourth-generation Flying Spur marks the return of the S variant, receiving the High Performance Hybrid powertrain that outputs 680 PS and 930 Nm combined, drawing on the specification of the two-door Continental GT S that features a 4.0 litre biturbo petrol V8 and a plug-in hybrid electric driveline.

This represents a gain of 130 PS over the previous-generation Flying Spur S, and the latest car does the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 3.7 seconds – 0.2 s behind the Continental GT S – onwards to a top speed of 305 km/h.

Harnessing this performance is a chassis setup dubbed the Bentley Performance Active Chassis, which incorporates twin-valve dampers, torque splitting between front and rear axles and torque vectoring on each axle, a 48-volt active anti-roll system, new-generation ESC software, and a Flying Spur first, an electronic limited-slip differential. Previously the preserve of Speed and Mulliner versions, the Bentley Performance Active Chassis is also found on the Continental GT S.

2026 Bentley Flying Spur S (above), Azure (below)

Inside, the Flying Spur S can be specified from a choice of five seat styles either fluted or quilted inserts, each requiring 12 hours of craft, says Bentley. For examples specified with the Naim for Mulliner audio system, there is the Virtuoso Collection that is available to spec in three themes – Soprano, Tenor and Bass, to offer interior themes ranging from light to dark.

The Naim for Mulliner audio system that pairs with the Virtuoso Collection pack aims to offer “the ultimate Flying Spur for audiophiles”. Comprising 21 speakers, the units used in the Naim for Mulliner audio system are derived from those of the Focal Grande Utopia floorstanding hi-fi speakers, according to Bentley.

Order books have opened for the updated Bentley Flying Spur, and the deliveries are expected to begin “in most markets” in the fourth quarter of this year.

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